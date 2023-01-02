WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide.

At 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman.

At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders applied life-saving measures, but Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Rick Monroe Jr, 25, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Voluntary manslaughter

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Investigators said that Monroe was in a “domestic relationship” with Gentry at the time of the shooting. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Monroe will make his first appearance in court on Jan. 3.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police said this is the first homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.