RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-six people were displaced after fire ripped through an apartment complex early Saturday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nearly three dozen firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to the 2400 block of Melvid Court.

“There were heavy flames, and they got it under control in about an hour,” a fire official said.

The American Red Cross said the fire destroyed 18 units and displaced 26 people. The Red Cross said it was providing emergency financial to help with immediate needs such as shelter, food, toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support.”

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.