FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — A 27-year-old man swimming with friends died Sunday afternoon after Charleston County lifeguards pulled him from the water near the Folly Beach pier, authorities said.

Lifeguards pulled the man, who has not been identified, from the surf and performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

News 2 confirmed with officials that the man was from China.

No additional information was immediately available.