2nd person arrested in Laurinburg arson investigation

Benjamin Vincent Mack, Jr. (photo: Laurinburg Police Department)

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A second person has been arrested in an arson investigation in Laurinburg.

Benjamin Vincent Mack, Jr., 17, of Laurinburg, surrendered to authorities around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Laurinburg Police Department. Mack is charged with 17 counts of felony breaking and entering, 16 counts of felony second-degree arson, one count of felony first-degree arson, and four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

News13 previously reported that on Wednesday, Justic Zia Edwards, 16, of Laurinburg, was arrested in the case. Edwards is charged with 17 counts of felony breaking and entering, 16 counts of second-degree Arson, one count of first-degree arson and four counts of felony larceny after freaking and entering.

Both Mack and Edwards are being held in the Scotland County Detention Center under $2.5 million secured bonds.

The arrests were made after a 5-month investigation into arsons in Laurinburg that start in March, the LPD said.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Laurinburg and Scotland County for the multiple phone calls, emails, and texts with information that aided in the identification and apprehension of those responsible.”

“All members of the Laurinburg Police Department were committed throughout the duration of this investigation. I would like to thank all agencies involved for their support, commitment and emphasis that was provided with this investigation. This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of the citizens from the City of Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Chief Darwin Williams

