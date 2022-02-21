2nd person charged with murder after woman’s remains found in North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman whose remains were discovered in Huntersville last month has been identified as a 47-year-old from Rowan County, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Authorities said the remains of Alibria “Libby” Kerns were found on Jan. 26 along the 1200 block of Comanche Road shortly after CMPD investigators shared information with the Huntersville Police regarding a missing person case.

Christopher Nailor was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

In February, Huntersville Police called for help identifying the woman who they suspected had been missing since July 2021.

Last week, police said, investigators traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan to interview the second suspect.

Following the interview, 36-year-old Cody “Red” Camarda Graham was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. Police said she will remain in custody in Michigan until an extradition hearing is completed.