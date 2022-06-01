WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) — A man’s drowning near a park along the Saluda River in Ware Shoals on Tuesday was the second in as many days, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the Irving Pitts Memorial Park about 5:30 p.m, and a body was recovered about 6:40 p.m. by Abbeville County Search and Rescue, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was with a small group when he drowned. His name has not been released.

The Ware Shoals Police Department and Hickory Tavern Fire and Rescue also responded to the drowning.

On Monday, a man drowned after getting caught under a rock in eight feet of water, Ware Shoals police said.

