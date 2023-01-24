SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Police arrested three people Sunday after they allegedly hooked up chains and used crowbars and a stolen pickup to try to steal an ATM at a bank in Summerville, authorities said.

Kerry Ancrum, Courtland Washington, and Deangelo Grant Dunmeyer have all been charged with safecracking, grand larceny, and possession of a stolen vehicle. They were taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Summerville police responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to Synovous Bank on North Main Street after an alarm went off. Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were caught by officers. Another person got away in a vehicle before crashing into a tree.

No money was stolen in the incident, police said.