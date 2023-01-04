MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Three South Carolina men are facing charges after allegedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility.

Brian Francis Williams Jr., 31, of Richland County; Allen Jerome Benton, 43, of Hampton County; and Donte Calloway, 31, of Colleton County allegedly tried to fly contraband into the McCormick Correctional Institution on Dec. 22, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The contraband included methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and other items, corrections officials said.

The charges against Williams include trafficking in meth more than 100 grams; trafficking in crack/cocaine more than 100 grams; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; criminal conspiracy; and providing contraband to prisoners

Benton and Calloway are both charged with providing contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.