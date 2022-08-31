STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal narcotics.

Investigators said they found the home in disarray and that one of the adults reportedly admitted to authorities that they had sold drugs, deputies said.

While searching the home, deputies said Nathan James Prentice, 28, was found hiding under the home with a gun in his possession. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Nathan Prentice (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The search also uncovered “numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, was arrested after the search for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

Winstead, Prentice and 36-year-old Avery Dale Queen were charged on Aug. 26 with additional felony and misdemeanor charges.

Winstead was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency.

Queen was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prentice was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.