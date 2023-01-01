JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon on James Island led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive.

The vehicle fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase around James Island and Johns Island.

CCSO said the pickup hit at least two other vehicles during the pursuit.

No serious injuries were reported.

A James Island resident caught the chase on her Ring camera shown above.

The pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a fence on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island. Deputies then detained three occupants of the truck. Their names and charges have not yet been released.

Multiple firearms were recovered following the pursuit.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.