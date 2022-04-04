MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people have been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in the town of Moore in Spartanburg County.

Victoria Grace Long, 21, of Moore, died at a hospital after the shooting on Vista Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have charged Mathew Long, 25, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Dona Long, 71, with felony accessory after the fact; and Carolyn Long, 77, with obstructing justice.

Mathew Long charged with Murder (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Donald Long charged with Accessory After the Fact (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Carolyn Long charged with Obstructing Justice (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies investigate shooting in Spartanburg Co. (Source: 7NEWS)

Deputies investigate shooting in Spartanburg Co. (Source: 7NEWS)

Deputies investigate shooting in Spartanburg Co. (Source: 7NEWS)

All three were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center to await a bond hearing on Monday.