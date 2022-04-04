MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people have been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in the town of Moore in Spartanburg County.
Victoria Grace Long, 21, of Moore, died at a hospital after the shooting on Vista Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities have charged Mathew Long, 25, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Dona Long, 71, with felony accessory after the fact; and Carolyn Long, 77, with obstructing justice.
All three were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center to await a bond hearing on Monday.