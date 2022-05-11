THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins.

Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were arrested in connection with the ScreamDreams break-in, but “detectives do not believe the suspects arrested for the ScreamDreams break-in are responsible for the other break-ins,” police said in a news release.

ScreamDreams is a haunted house with more than 40 rooms and actors who work to scare guests.

At 8:02 a.m. Friday, police responded to a break-in at ScreamDreams at 20 Fisher Ferry Street. The surveillance footage from 4:30 a.m. that morning showed three people at the business. They forced their way through a door that had been boarded up and took about $1,300 in tools.

Thanks to the security cameras, officers were able to identify three suspects. Police searched an address on the 200 block of West Colonial Drive and found the stolen property.

Mugshots of (from left) Hunter Skeen, Deonte Setzer and Tikime Barnes

Hunter Nicole Skeen, 22, of Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Skeen received a $5,500 secured bond.

Deonte Lasalle Setzer, 20, of Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Setzer received a $5,000 secured bond.

Tikime Jason Barnes, 19, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Officers also served Barnes with warrants from Guilford and Davidson counties for alleged assault on a female, false imprisonment, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony speeding to elude arrest, hit and run, resist delay and obstruct, identity theft and carrying a concealed weapon. Barnes received a $33,500 secured bond.

The string of break-ins began the day before at Family Dollar.

At 8:28 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a break-in at the Family Dollar at 1101 Lexington Avenue. Officers checked the security cameras and saw a person force their way through the front door glass. The person left empty-handed, police said.

The next day, at 4:24 a.m. Friday, police responded to another break-in, this time at the Elizabeth’s Pizza at 106 W. Main Street. The security cameras show a person force their way in through the front door and leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance image from Elizabeth’s Pizza (Thomasville Police)

On Friday, at 9:09 a.m., police responded to a break-in at Sir Pizza at 520 National Highway. Police said a person forced their way in through a glass door before leaving empty-handed.