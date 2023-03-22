SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men and three children are dead after what authorities in Sumter said appears to have been a domestic-related shooting.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Whitetail Circle, Sumter police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the shooter is believed to be one of the men who died and that there is no apparent threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available. The investigation is continuing.