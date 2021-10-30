3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train hits car in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were killed and another person was hurt Saturday after an Amtrak train hit a car in North Charleston.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. at Remount Road railroad crossing. When first responders arrived, crews reported a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and a stopped Amtrak train at the crossing. Four people were found in the area of the damaged vehicle.

First responders quickly performed medical assessments to determine their injuries. Three people were pronounced dead on the scene and one person was treated by firefighters and transported to a hospital.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, all four people were believed to be in the vehicle

on the railroad crossing when the collision occurred.

No injuries have been reported of the 500 passengers aboard the train

North Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS responded to the call.



North Charleston Police Department and CSX are investigating the cause of the accident. The Remount Road railroad crossing will be blocked while the investigation is

in progress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.