FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead outside a hotel and two others died later at a hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Fayetteville, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada at 1707 Owen Drive, according to Fayetteville police. When police and medical responders arrived, they initially found four people who were shot.

One man died at the scene, and a man taken to a nearby hospital later died there, police said in a news release. A third person also died later at a hospital, police said just after 11:30 p.m.

Later Saturday night, a fifth victim was discovered and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another victim who was wounded has life-threatening injuries and was also at an area hospital, police said.

The hotel is located in south Fayetteville near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A car with a shattered window was seen in the parking lot. A wooden club similar to a baseball bat was also seen on the pavement of the parking lot.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477.