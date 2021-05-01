3 dead after pickup goes off Hilton Head Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash early Saturday morning on the Hilton Head Bridge killed three people.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of the three victims.

According to the Island Packet, the crash happened around 2:15 a.mon the westbound lanes of the Hilton Head Bridge. The report says the collision between two vehicles sent a pick-up truck into the water.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Jordan Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland; Tyler Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland and Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing.