ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City said three people, including a 3-year-old old girl, were killed in a shooting Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street around 5 p.m. Officers responded to a report of gunshots and arrived to find “several” people with gunshot wounds.

Police didn’t specify how many people in total were shot.

Three people died from their injuries, including:

Jaquan White (male), of Elizabeth City, age 18

De‘Shay Berry (female), of Manteo, age 39

Allura Pledger (female), of Manteo, age 3

According to police, Berry and Allura were residents of the same block number and street in Manteo.

Police didn’t release any information about a suspect or suspects.

“Just a sad situation.”



You can see several bullet holes in cars and a building here on Jordan and Perry St.



A man whose family lives in the area believes people were shooting in multiple directions. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/X5QwmO7DcS — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) December 3, 2021

There was a large presence of law enforcement from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Elizabeth City Police Department for the rest of the night.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding was told some people in the area heard a large succession of rounds fired, possibly up to 40.

Around 9 p.m., 10 On Your Side also saw a sedan being towed away from the scene. Police had streets blocked off for hours Thursday night as they investigated.

10 On Your Side spoke to a woman who said she is the aunt of a person who was injured in the incident.

#BREAKING We just arrived on scene here in Elizabeth City. There’s still a large police presence of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s and Elizabeth City Police. We’re waiting to hear from an official to get more details. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Bf3wSHKzeu — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 3, 2021

10 On Your Side is on the scene and working to learn more.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with any information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.