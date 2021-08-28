3 escape with minor injuries after small plane crashes in backyard of South Carolina home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon when a small plane crashed in the backyard of a home in Spartanburg County, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the plane came down in the 300 block of Saint James Drive. Three people on the plane suffered only minor injuries, according to deputies.

Spartanburg Firefighters and Plane (Source: Ralph Lipsey)







Spartanburg police and fire crews and the county’s emergency management team responded to the area. Police officials said the fire department was working to control fuel that leaked from the plane.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.