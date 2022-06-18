RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people have been charged in an investigation into the theft of a BMW, a Ferrari and several other items that occurred during dozens of burglaries in Wake County, North Carolina, in late May and June, authorities said.

Isaac Joshua Munoz, 20, Keshaun Christopher Byrd, 20, and Nelson Gomez Perez, 19, face multiple charges connected to the thefts, the Walke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies reported getting more than 40 calls about someone breaking into victims’ cars and opening their garage doors. The stolen items also included computers, guns and other personal possessions. Several similar thefts were also reported in other nearby jurisdictions, deputies said.

The suspects were spotted at least twice in what appeared to be stolen vehicles and officers chased the vehicles. However, the cars that were stolen were found later with the engines still running at either an apartment complex in downtown Durham or at a house under construction.

Munoz, Byrd and Perez are charged with 67 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle; 17 counts of burglary; nine counts of larceny of firearms; eight counts of larceny of motor vehicles; four counts of damage to property; and one count of larceny of ammunition.

During the arrests, sheriffs also discovered a juvenile female with the suspects who had been reported missing in Pennsylvania. Wake County Child Protective Services and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating.

Munoz, Perez and Byrd.

Munoz is being held on a $2 million bond, Byrd is being held on a $300,000 bond and Perez is currently under a $50,000 secured bond at the Chatham County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, authorities said.