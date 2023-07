HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — The three people found dead in a car on the North Carolina coast over the weekend have been identified as Marines based at Camp Lejune, officials said.

They were found just after 9 a.m. at a Speedway gas station at on Highway 17 in the Hampstead community, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. The car was in the parking lot at the gas station. Several investigators were at the scene for hours on Sunday.

The three were identified as Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, according to a news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a news release.

All three Marines were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“Please join me in praying for the families and friends of Lance Corporals Kaltenberg, Dockery, and Garcia,” Republican North Carolina Senator Ted Budd wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Kaltenberg began active duty service in May 2021. Dockery started active duty in June 2021, and Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.