BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a North Carolina home on Monday, and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived, officials said.

Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home about 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a home, officials said in a social media post. As deputies headed to the home, they were told that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound.

As they arrived, shots were fired, and authorities said deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

When deputies got inside the home, they found three people dead, officials said. Their names have not been released.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.