DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash.

Callers advised that a bass boat, carrying two passengers, a 42-year-old man and his 10-year-old son, collided with a pontoon boat, which had three adult passengers, just off the shore of the campground.

Investigators said the bass boat’s driver was trying to level off the front of his boat after getting it up to speed and did not see the pontoon boat that was in front of him.

Witnesses said they heard the sound of the boats colliding, and rushed in to help.

Tow adults were thrown from the boat and another was pinned by the railing. All three were taken to the hospital.

(Courtesy of Ryan Story)

The pontoon boat deck is totaled, and there are cuts in the bass boat fiberglass.

The group of good Samaritans then hooked the wrecked boats up to a personal watercraft and pulled them to shore where emergency medical services and responders took over the scene.

(Courtesy of Ryan Story)

A man suffered face injuries and was released from the hospital last night. A woman suffered a knot on her head as well as a swollen finger. A third woman suffered a broken pelvis as well as an injury to vertebrae in her spine, she is still in the hospital.

The man and his son were not injured.

No citations have been given at this time, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision. The boats were not seized and will be returned to their owners.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. said this was a situation that could’ve ended badly if not for people jumping in to help, and the combined efforts of the rescue squad, county EMS, fire and other agencies.