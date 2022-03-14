CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt Monday morning after a CATS train hit a car in south Charlotte, officials confirmed.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. near the 4500 block of Old Pineville Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the car was coming out of a parking lot and tried to go around the crossing arms and was hit by the train.

Medics said three people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. CMPD said one person from the vehicle left the scene after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.