3 in custody after shooting, chase in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting and chase in Laurinburg Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Chris Young with Laurinburg police.

Young said the shooting happened at Scottish Winds apartments, which led to a brief chase with the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed on Plaza Road and continued behind Lowe’s and Roses on US 401 South. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a canal near Charlotte Street and US 401 Service Road.

Three occupants, a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, and Ernez Austin, 18, were taken into custody without incident, police said.

All three occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and have been released from Scotland Memorial Hospital, police said.

Charges are pending for all three suspects, including discharging a firearm into occupied property, injury to personal property, and discharging firearm in city limits.

No injuries were reported due to the shooting, but police said several parked vehicles, exterior walls, windows, car windows and tires were damaged.