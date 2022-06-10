GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people have been injured in a reported shooting Friday afternoon at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, according to police and Gaston County EMS.

The shooting occurred Friday, June 10, reportedly in the food court inside the Eastridge Mall.

Gaston County EMS confirmed with QCN that three people were injured in the shooting and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is a heavy police presence currently at the Eastridge Mall along N New Hope Road near Interstate-85.

Queen City News has been told multiple stores inside the mall are on lockdown as authorities investigate.

There is no active threat at this time, according to Gastonia Police.

GPD continues to work to clear the mall. Family members of shoppers and employees who are coming to the mall looking for loved ones are asked to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 N New Hope Road.