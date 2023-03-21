MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have been arrested and charged in the death of a Monroe woman reported missing in mid-Februrary, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kasminoff, 51, Brandon Kisiah, 27, and Amanda Griffin, 42, have been charged in the death of Alison Thomas, who was last seen on Feb. 13 and reported missing on Feb. 17.

Alison Thomas (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

Her body was found in Jackson County.

Kasminoff is being held without bond after he was arrested by Chesterfield County deputies and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Kisiah and Griffin were both arrested in Union County and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Their bonds have not been set. More charges are possible in the case, deputies said.

Brandon Kisiah (left), Amanda Griffin (middle), and Michael Kasminoff (right). (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County sheriff at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.