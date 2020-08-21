3 juveniles arrested in connection with July shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting in Lumberton July 24, Lumberton police said Friday.

The shooting happened at Burk’s in the 5000 block of Fayetteville Road July 24 around 3:35 p.m., police said.

Police found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

Three juveniles were charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and three counts of larceny of a firearm.

One juvenile was arrested Aug. 5, a second was arrested Wednesday, and the third was arrested Friday, police said.

Due to the suspects being juveniles, no other information can be released at this time. All three juveniles are held at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

