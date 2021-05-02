3 killed after South Carolina bridge crash sends truck into water below

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Three young people were killed early Saturday when a pickup and a sedan crashed on the westbound Hilton Head bridges in South Carolina, sending the truck into the water below.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 23-year-old Tyler Cameron Carroll, of Ridgeland; 27-year-old Jonathan Green, of Hardeeville and 21-year-old Jordan Amari Johnson, of Ridgeland.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. when the pickup and a sedan collided.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been released.