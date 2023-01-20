ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 40, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at about 1:47 a.m. to the area of I-40 westbound near the Haw River exit, where a Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way — north in the southbound lanes — near the 148-mile marker.

According to the highway patrol, as troopers were responding, the Nissan crashed head-on into a Kia Optima, killing the Nissan driver and two people in the Kia.

Crews were forced to shut down all lanes of westbound traffic for about three hours. The lanes have since reopened.

Troopers have not released any details about why the driver was going the wrong way on the highway.