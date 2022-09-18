CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were killed and another person was hurt Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-485 outer near University City Boulevard, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that a driver was going in the wrong direction on the highway when the crash happened just before 4 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital, the others died on the scene.

The Outer Loop was closed for several hours between University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street and was not expected to reopen until about 11 a.m.

This remains an active investigation.