HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.”

Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found five people dead inside.

Of the five victims, three were juveniles and two were adults. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police say that there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.