3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of cases in the state to five, Governor Brian Kemp confirmed Saturday morning.

According to a statement, one patient is from Cobb County and recently returned home from Italy. That patient is being isolated at home. The second patient is from Fulton County and is hospitalized. The source of this person’s exposure is unclear at this time.

CDC testing also confirmed the presumptive positive test for COVID-19 in a third patient, a resident of Floyd County. This patient is currently hospitalized.

In addition to the three confirmed cases above, the Georgia Department of Health is awaiting test results for a presumptive positive test for a resident of Gwinnett County. Initial testing for this patient was done on Friday. This person recently returned home from Italy and was self-monitoring at home. The patient is now isolated at home.

On Monday, Kemp announced the first two positive cases in the state, a father and son from Fulton County. The 56-year-old father had recently returned from a trip to Italy. His son started showing symptoms two days after his father did.

Kemp and DPH said in the statement that they want to remind Georgians that the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low and that there is no evidence of community spread at this time.

“Federal and state officials continue to work closely together to conduct testing and determine the extent of exposure for confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Kemp said. “The risk to Georgians remains low. We ask Georgians to stay vigilant, utilize best practices to mitigate health risk, and remain calm.”

Remember to follow the following basic coronavirus prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

DPH is also reminding Georgians who have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 to stay home and call their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of travel. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room.

