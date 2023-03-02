NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old and two 16-year-olds are facing charges after allegedly breaking into nearly three dozen vehicles over a 24-hour period, according to Nashville police.

Police charged Tyshawn Williams, 19, with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He could face additional charges. The two teenage boys will be charged in juvenile petitions.

Nashville police started getting reports about the break-ins and thefts on Tuesday. Some of the items taken included personal identification documents, financial transaction cards, cash and guns.

Officers conducted a neighborhood canvass and found 10 vehicles that had been broken into and had items stolen. Surveillance image showed two men wearing hooded sweatshirts committing the offenses.

Then, around Wednesday, a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper reported seeing two males walking on the roadway in the area of Western Avenue in Nashville, and it was determined that they were actively committing vehicle break-ins in the area.

After they were taken into custody, several stolen items, including a gun that was reported stolen in the break-in earlier that morning, were recovered.

During follow-up interviews, it was established that both suspects, along with a male juvenile, had committed an extensive number of vehicle break-ins during the 24-hour period on Tuesday.

It was later discovered that an additional 20 vehicles were broken into. Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Wilson Road in Nashville on Wednesday.

“Everyone should be reminded that criminals often seek the path of least resistance, so those who fail to lock their vehicle doors are more likely to become a victim of break-ins such as this,” Nashville police said.