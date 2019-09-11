3 people found in car in Robeson Co. pond died identified

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Divers found three bodies inside a car in a pond in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The NC Department of Public Safety identified the three people as:
- Tiffany Danielle Goines, 26, of Pembroke
- Anastacia Delane Locklear, 24, of Pembroke
- Danielle Nicole Locklear, 30, of Maxton
Sgt. Cody Smith, with NCDPS, tells News13 one of the contributing factors was the roadway being washed out.
Crews were called to Maxton Pond at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported seeing two lights and a tag submerged in the water, according to Robeson Co. Emergency Management officials. The Queheel Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue also were called out.
After divers entered the pond, they found the car and discovered three bodies inside. The divers were still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon working with the Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
“Evidence leads us to believe it was a traffic-related incident and the highway patrol which was already on scene took over,” said Sheriff Wilkins. Officials are unsure how long the vehicle had been in the water.
