JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after three people were left shot at a James Island home Friday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Central Park Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, officials found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to MUSC for treatment.

Through an investigation, detective determine someone outside the home had opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact 843-743-7200.