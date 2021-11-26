10-year-old among 3 shot at Durham’s Southpoint Mall; 3 others injured during evacuation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old was among three people shot at The Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham on Black Friday afternoon with three others injured during the evacuation of the mall, according to police.

Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said off-duty Durham police officers were already at the mall when they heard gunfire at 3:23 p.m. Police investigated the gunfire and found three people shot, she said.

There were reports of people running out of the mall soon after the gunfire. There was a heavy police presence at the mall with at least nine Durham police cruisers parked near the Macy’s store entrance.

Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17 that the mall was on lockdown immediately after the shooting. EMS units could be seen in the mall parking lot.

Andrews said the shooting occurred between two groups who knew each other. Many of the group members fled, but one was detained and there are several witnesses.

Andrews also said that the 10-year-old who was shot was hit by a ricochet bullet, but it has not been confirmed whether the child was a part of either group. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Andrews said.

She also confirmed that another three people were injured during the evacuation, bringing the total of those injured to six. Additionally, one weapon was recovered at the scene.

Middleton said that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office are helping with patrols outside the mall.

Andrews also said that “the shootings must stop” and when asked by reporters what must be done immediately to limit gun violence, she said the city will increase security in all areas and send gunmen to federal prisons.

Fayetteville Road is closed near Interstate 40 along with ramps from I-40, according to traffic cameras at the scene.

Durham police released a brief statement just after 5:20 p.m.: “DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall.”

CBS 17 photo

CBS 17 photo

Photo by April Raphiou

CBS 17 photo

NC DOT cam of Fayetteville Road over I-40

April Raphiou said she was approaching the mall to go shopping Friday afternoon when she saw dozens of people running out of the mall into the parking lot. Video captured by Raphiou showed the scene outside the Nordstrom store.

“We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out. They say there is an active shooter, so stay clear of the area!” Raphiou wrote on Twitter.

The mall was evacuated last month when there were also reports of gunfire. Eventually, police said that incident on Oct. 24 did not involve gunfire, but instead, chaos ensued when a loud noise was heard.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy during the incident last month.

The Streets of Southpoint mall, is located at the Interstate 40/Fayetteville Road interchange.

In Friday’s shooting, there was no word about the severity of injuries regarding the other two people who were shot.