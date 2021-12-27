3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say unknown suspect/s began firing during a family gathering when the victims as they were standing in the yard.

All three victims were taken to a hospital.

The 19-year-old and the juvenile have non-life-threatening inujuries. The 20-year-old is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.