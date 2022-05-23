NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Three people were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina neighborhood not far from where a teen was slain about 15 hours earlier, authorities said.

Officers found three people dead after a 911 call about gunfire about 3 p.m., Newberry Police told media outlets.

Investigators on Sunday were still gathering information and said they could not release any additional details on the deaths.

The killings happened not far from where a 16-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Police said they have not determined if the shootings were related.