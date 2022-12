GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for three people who shoplifted $7,800 worth of eyeglasses from an Upstate business.

Greenville police said the three people walked into the LensCrafters store on Sunday and stole the items. They got away in a newer model BMW that appeared to have a dealer’s license plate.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.