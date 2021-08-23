3 Dorchester School District Two employees die of COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three employees with Dorchester School District 2 have died from COVID-19, according to a South Carolina teacher’s advocacy group. DD2 announced on Monday that a fourth staff member has died.

It’s unclear if this fourth person has died due to COVID-19.

SC for ED first announced the passing of Beth Collins, a cheer coach at Summerville High School, and Carla White, cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School have passed away from COVID-19 earlier this week.

They said Clair Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, also passed away, just after accepting an assistant principal position at Spann Elementary.

Dorchester District 2 officials later released a statement saying a fourth person associated with the district has died from COVID-19.

“Dorchester School District Two is deeply saddened by the passing of 4 members of the district family

in recent days. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with these families,” district officials said in a press release Monday. “The school district is focused on providing support for the families of these employees as well as members of their school and department families during this difficult time.”

The district went on to say, “Dorchester School District Two continues to monitor and prioritize the health and welfare of our students and staff members with safety measures being followed in schools. We want to assure members of the district family that all available measures are in place as we monitor health situations within our community.”