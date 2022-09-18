PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three spectators were hit Saturday by a car that left the track at a drag strip in Wayne County, officials said.

The incident took place between 8 and 9 p.m. at the Wayne County Dragstrip on Nahunta Road, which is about two miles west of Pikeville, according to Joel Gillie, the public information officer for Wayne County.

The car involved in the incident had been racing on the strip, according to Gillie.

“I’m not sure if it was actively in a race or not but it was out on the track,” Gillie said in a short statement to CBS 17.

The three injured spectators were taken to a nearby hospital by Wayne County EMS, Gillie said. They were in the hospital Saturday night in stable condition.

Gillie did not know the ages of the victims.

The Nahunta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.