3 students at South Carolina high school shot in drive-by during dismissal

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three students were shot Wednesday in a drive-by shooting during dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to a message on the school’s website.

The three students were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to the school. The school said all students have been secured in the building and another dismissal location and other information will be shared with students and families when it’s available.

At 5:11 p.m., the school posted an update that students would be evacuated from the school and transported to the Technology Center on Magnolia Street. Parents or guardians will have to pick up bus riders from that location with appropriate ID. Student drivers will be on their way home from the school once law enforcement clears them to do so.

The school thanked parents for their patience and understanding as the school prioritizes safety.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.