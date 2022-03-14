HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby is safe after being abducted along with a car, police say.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a mother left her car running outside her apartment at Brentwood Crossing and ran back into her apartment for a moment because she’d forgotten something. Her 9-month-old baby was in the car.

A captain with High Point police said that it appeared that the mother had gone inside because she’d forgotten something. The juveniles were passing by and stole the vehicle because it was a crime of opportunity and abandoned the car when they realized there was a baby in the car.

Officers were able to quickly locate the car. The baby was unharmed.

Three juveniles, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, had been seen in the area of the car, and they were detained a couple of blocks from where the car was found on Gavin Street. Police said they still had the keys to the stolen car in hand.

The three teenagers were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Due to the ages of the suspects, no further information regarding their identity will be released.