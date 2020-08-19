3 tractor-trailers, utility truck crash on interstate in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash involving several tractor trailers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 8:11 a.m. near mile marker 62, which is about a mile before Exit 63, Duncan/Highway 290.

Trooper Joe Hovis said three tractor trailers and a utility truck were involved in the crash, and said injuries were reported to be minor.

Hovis said following the crash there was a lot of debris on the road and said clean up would take several hours.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

