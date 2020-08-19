3 tractor-trailers, utility truck crash on interstate in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash involving several tractor trailers.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 8:11 a.m. near mile marker 62, which is about a mile before Exit 63, Duncan/Highway 290.
Trooper Joe Hovis said three tractor trailers and a utility truck were involved in the crash, and said injuries were reported to be minor.
I-85 NB 62.5 MM is completely shut down due to a collision involving several tractor trailers. Avoid this area. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Iwk3Arh3BV— Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) August 19, 2020
Hovis said following the crash there was a lot of debris on the road and said clean up would take several hours.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.
