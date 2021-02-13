3 wanted for Anderson double murder arrested after chase in Virginia

by: WSPA Staff

Frank Rhoads (left), Dominick Rhoads (center), and William Flynn (From: Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Three men who were wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Anderson have been arrested in Virginia.

39-year-old Frank Thomas Rhoads, 31-year-old William Christopher Flynn, and 19-year-old Dominick Michael Rhoads were each wanted on two counts of murder for a shooting that happened on February 6.

24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter were shot and killed Saturday night in front of a home in the 200 block of B Street in Anderson.

Anderson Police said the three suspects were arrested around 1:30pm Friday by the Virginia State Police after a high speed chase in Frederick County.

All three are being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Virginia.

