Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to officials.

Deputies responded to a shooting on South Pine Street Wednesday morning. According to deputies, the young child gained access to a gun, resulting in the accidental shooting of the child’s mother.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Cara Lyn Bush, 33, died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.