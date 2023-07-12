WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves targeting golf carts in Winston-Salem are costing the city thousands of dollars.

Thirty golf carts have been taken from Winston Lake Golf Course since Memorial Day, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Officials said they have found the carts scattered around town or dumped in creeks and streams, leaving them in need of costly repairs.

Investigators said they think the thieves are mostly young juveniles. The thefts have happened both during business hours and after hours while the course is closed.

The carts are battery-powered and need to be charged, so when they’re stolen and taken out of rotation it can cause issues with the course. Parks and Recreation Director William Royston said the thefts has forced the court to limit some tee times.