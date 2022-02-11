3,000 more Fort Bragg paratroopers headed to Europe amid Ukraine tension

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The secretary of defense has ordered an additional 3,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg to deploy to Poland, according to a senior defense official.

President Joe Biden directed Secretary Lloyd Austin to send the remaining 3,000 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Fort Bragg to Poland.

They are expected to depart over the weekend.

The senior defense official said the soldiers will join 1,700 troops already in Poland.

They have been deployed to “reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies. They will report to Gen. Tod Wolters, Commander, U.S. European Command,” the senior defense official said.

These deployments are meant to help the more than 80,000 U.S. troops already in Europe on rotational and permanent orders.

The first wave of deployments from Fort Bragg departed on Feb. 3.