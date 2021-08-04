$3,000 reward offered in shooting death of former Robeson County athlete

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A $3,000 reward is being offered as Robeson County authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of a former St. Pauls High School and Fayetteville State University athlete, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Marquiese Coleman, 19, was shot early in the morning on July 29 in the area of 885 North Alford Road in St. Pauls, according to deputies. He was taken by a private vehicle to UNC Southeastern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s office investigators have conducted multiple interviews and collected surveillance footage from residences and businesses in the area of North Alford Road, but so far no arrests have been made.

The reward “for information leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrant(s) and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible” is being offered by the St. Pauls Crime Stoppers, Wilkins said. In order to be eligible for the reward, the tip must be called into Crime Stoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).

