32-year-old Pembroke woman reported missing

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Jamica Delane Smith was last seen leaving her house on foot on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. Smith is 5 feet in height and 110 pounds in weight with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo with the name “Jayden” on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

